Finland closes border crossing points with Russia again

The Finnish government on Thursday said it is closing crossing points at its land border with Russia once again, from Friday evening until Jan. 14, 2024.

On Thursday, following an earlier two-week complete closure, Finland had opened two southeasterly crossings.

According to Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen, the arrival of asylum seekers resumed immediately, and the phenomenon was accelerating. She told a press conference on Thursday that the situation on the eastern border creates a national security risk.

The two crossings that opened on Thursday, Vaalimaa and Niirala, will close on Friday evening at 8 p.m. Finnish time (1800 GMT).

All land border crossings to Russia will remain closed until Jan. 14. ■