Germany starts construction on electricity connection to UK

Germany started construction works on Tuesday for an electricity connection to the United Kingdom (UK).

With a length of around 720 km, the project “NeuConnect” will create a direct link between two of Europe’s largest energy markets.

“The climate-neutral electricity system needs flexibility,” said Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck. “That is why we are not only expanding the electricity grids in Germany but also providing power lines to our neighbors.”

Crossing the territories of the UK, the Netherlands and Germany, the project will cost 2.8 billion euros (3 billion U.S. dollars) which will be covered by an international consortium.

The power line will run as a submarine cable in the North Sea and as an underground cable on the German land side. Construction has now begun on German soil, following a first phase of construction works in the UK.

The line is scheduled to go into operation in 2028 and will “contribute to the security of supply in both countries through the direct exchange of electricity,” the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) said in a statement. It has a planned capacity of 1.4 gigawatts, supplying up to 1.5 million households with electricity.

At the end of last year, Germany and the UK signed a joint declaration to work more closely to ensure secure, clean and affordable energy for consumers in both countries.

By 2030, Germany aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent compared to 1990 levels. At the same time, the country is seeking to cover 80 percent of its electricity needs with renewable energies. (1 euro = 1.09 U.S. dollar)