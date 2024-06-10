Libya seeks to increase daily oil production

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Sunday emphasized the importance of consolidating the efforts of all government institutions to enhance oil production.

The prime minister made the remarks in a meeting with Farhat Bengdara, chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), according to a statement by the Libyan government.

To bolster oil production, Dbeibah also issued instructions to support the Libyan private oil sector and to “increase the efficiency of Libyan workers,” the statement added.

During the meeting, Bengdara confirmed that NOC has set a goal to increase production to 2 million barrels per day by the end of next year.

As of Sunday, its daily oil production stands at 1,250,775 barrels, according to the company.

Oil and gas exports are the primary source of income for Libya. However, the sector has faced setbacks over the past years due to domestic conflicts and political instability. ■