Greece’s Mitsotakis reshuffles cabinet

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet, a Greek government spokesperson announced Friday in a televised statement.

Thodoris Livanios, deputy interior minister, was appointed at the helm of the same ministry, while outgoing Interior Minister Niki Kerameus was named the new minister of labor and social welfare.

In the new line-up, Takis Theodorikakos, former citizen protection minister, assumed the post of development minister, while Nikos Panagiotopoulos, former national defense minister, was named migration and asylum minister.

Kostas Tsiaras, former justice minister, was appointed as minister of rural development.

Position adjustments were also made in other ministries in the positions of deputy ministers.

Key portfolios in the economy ministry and the foreign affairs and national defense ministries, as well as many other ministries, remained unchanged, according to the spokesperson on Greek national broadcaster ERT.

The new Greek cabinet will be sworn in later on Friday, said government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis, who remains in the same post.

Earlier this week, Mitsotakis had said that he would proceed to “corrective measures” after his conservative New Democracy party won the European Parliament elections on Sunday, gathering a smaller percentage of votes than expected. He had set a target of 33 percent of votes during the pre-election campaign and his party garnered 28.6 percent.

“We have received the message,” he said earlier this week, pledging to strengthen efforts to address challenges, such as high costs of living.

Mitsotakis won last year’s general elections and a second term in office, which ends in June 2027. ■