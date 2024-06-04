Cyprus laments bankruptcy of FTI, ‘negative development for tourism’

The bankruptcy of the German tourist group FTI has been described by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Kostas Koumis, as a ‘negative development for the tourism of Cyprus’.

Described as a serious loss for hotel companies, Koumis noted, however, that the volume of losses in terms of arrivals is not particularly large.

FTI Touristik, the third largest operator in Europe, filed for insolvency on Monday.

A statement issued by FTI Group said: “FTI Touristik GmbH, the parent company of the FTI Group as the third largest tour operator in Europe, will file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings at the Munich Local Court on Monday, 3 June 2024.

The group also owns Youtravel.com.