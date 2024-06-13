UK economy shows no growth in April: official data

The monthly real gross domestic product (GDP) of the United Kingdom (UK) is estimated to have shown no growth in April, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Services output grew by 0.2 percent in April, for its fourth consecutive monthly growth, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

However, production output and construction output both fell in April by 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, according to the ONS data.

The ONS said comments provided by certain businesses in the retail trade said their April output was reduced because of wetter weather in the month as UK overall rainfall in April was 155 percent of the long-term average.

“After one of the wettest Aprils since records began it’s no surprise that rain dampened consumer spending, with many households also feeling the pinch from higher prices and bills,” said Ben Jones, lead economist of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Wednesday’s data showed that the UK economy remained “fragile on its route to a sustained economic recovery,” the renowned think tank National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) pointed out.

“The broader perspective remains an economy grappling with stagnation as low productivity and high economic inactivity curtail growth potential,” said the NIESR.