Plans for bi-communal solar park in the buffer zone in Cyprus

A bi-communal solar park in the buffer zone in Cyprus will increase cooperation in the energy sector and build trust between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

The first step, the evaluation study of the project, has been completed, according to the UN.

Findings of the study were presented to the negotiators of the two communities at the end of February.

The next step is for the two communities to agree on the location, the proposed technological and technical solutions, and to decide on the level of investment by each community, the ownership and the sharing ratio of the electricity.