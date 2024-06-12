Mosquito-borne diseases posing greater threat to Europe due to climate change: ECDC

Climate change is driving the spread of invasive mosquito species in Europe, leading to increased mosquito-borne diseases, according to data released Tuesday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Native to the tropical and subtropical areas of Southeast Asia, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito, is now reported established in more than a dozen European countries, including Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Germany, and spreading further, mainly due to climate change, the ECDC reported.

The mosquito is known for carrying and transmitting diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses to host organisms. Last year the number of locally acquired dengue cases in the European Union and the European Economic Area (EU/EEA) rose to 130 from 71 in the previous year, marking a significant increase compared to the 2010-2021 period when the total number of reported locally acquired cases was 73, the ECDC stated in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which can spread yellow fever, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses recently established itself in Cyprus. “Its potential for establishment in other parts of Europe is concerning due to its significant ability to transmit pathogens to humans,” the ECDC warned.

“Europe is already seeing how climate change is creating more favorable conditions for invasive mosquitos to spread into previously unaffected areas and infect more people with diseases such as dengue,” said ECDC Director Andrea Ammon.

Combined with imported cases of dengue, which more than tripled to over 4,900 in 2023, the highest number since EU-level surveillance began in 2008, “the increase in cases is worrying,” Ammon added.

“Increased international travel from dengue-endemic countries will also increase the risk of imported cases, and inevitably also the risk of local outbreaks,” Ammon said.

Last year, 713 locally acquired cases of West Nile virus infection, including 67 deaths, were reported in the EU/EEA, with cases emerging from regions previously free from locally acquired infection. ■