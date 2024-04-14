Cyprus warns citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Israel, Lebanon and Iran

In light of developments in the region, the Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reminded Cypriot citizens that the following travel advisories remain in effect:

• Israel and Palestine (West Bank and Gaza) of 8 October 2023.

Avoid:

(a) all non-essential travel to Israel;

(b) all travel to Gaza and all non-essential travel to the Nablus and Jenin areas of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

• Lebanon of 29 October 2023

Avoid all travel.

• Iran of 25 October 2022.

Avoid all non-essential travel.