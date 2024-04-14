 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cyprus warns citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Israel, Lebanon and Iran

By Famagusta Gazette on April 14, 2024 6:53 am

In light of developments in the region, the Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reminded  Cypriot citizens that the following travel advisories remain in effect:

• Israel and Palestine (West Bank and Gaza) of 8 October 2023.

Avoid:

(a) all non-essential travel to Israel;

(b) all travel to Gaza and all non-essential travel to the Nablus and Jenin areas of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

• Lebanon of 29 October 2023

Avoid all travel.

• Iran of 25 October 2022.

Avoid all non-essential travel.

 

