Bulgaria and Romania will join the border-free Schengen area as of Sunday

Bulgaria and Romania will join the border-free Schengen area as of Sunday, the European Commission said on Saturday.

“The Schengen rules will apply in both Member States including on issuing Schengen visas and controls at the internal air and sea borders will be lifted,” the Commission said in a press release.

The European Council greenlighted at the end of last year the partial entry of the two countries into the Schengen passport-free travel area, which encompasses most European Union countries.

The Council will need to take a decision to establish a date for the lifting of checks at internal land borders between Bulgaria, Romania and the other Schengen countries, the Commission said.