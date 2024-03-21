Hamad wishes Putin “every success in carrying out his presidential duties”

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Wednesday held a phone call with Vladimir Putin, congratulating him on reelection as Russian president, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

In the phone conversation, King Hamad wished Putin “every success in carrying out his presidential duties,” according to the agency.

For his part, Putin expressed congratulations to King Hamad on the holy month of Ramadan, the report said.

In addition, in a congratulatory message sent on Monday, King Hamad hailed the close Bahraini-Russian relations and their development at all levels, affirming the keenness to strengthen bilateral ties for mutual interests further. ■