Italy encountered a record of more than 1,400 cyberattacks last year, a government cabinet official this week.

Cabinet Secretary Alfredo Mantovano told lawmakers that the agency he heads investigated 1,411 “significant” cyber-security attacks that had some impact on Italian entities, saying, “That is a significant increase compared to 2022.”

Ransomware attacks — where an entity’s computers are disabled until the owner pays a fee to the person or entity behind the attack — are also on the rise, Mantovano said.

Italy has said that it would prioritize cybersecurity and artificial intelligence regulations during its presidency of the Group of Seven starting from Jan. 1 this year.