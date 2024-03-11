Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 31,112: ministry

Gaza’s health ministry reported on Monday that the Palestinian death toll due to ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 31,112.

Within the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 67 Palestinians and injured 106 others, pushing the total death toll to 31,112, and injuries to 72,760 since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, the ministry said in a statement.

Palestinian sources told Xinhua that, on the first day of Ramadan, Israeli warplanes continued to carry out airstrikes in various areas of the Gaza Strip, resulting in numerous casualties.

In the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of southern Gaza, sources reported that 16 people, including children and women, were killed when a house was bombed. Additionally, a residential house in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of the city, was reportedly targeted, resulting in injuries among its residents.

Further south in Rafah, three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli bombing that struck a house east of the city, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.