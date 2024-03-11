Jordan to ensure price stability during Ramadan

Jordan has said it would ensure the availability of commodities for Ramadan, which will start on Tuesday in the country, the state-run Petra news agency reported Sunday.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said at a meeting with representatives in private and public sectors that the government has taken several steps to ensure no increases in prices during the Islamic holy month.

The country’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Youssef Shamali said that during Ramadan, the ministry would conduct daily monitoring of commodity prices and market surveillance, as well as ensure the availability of all goods, especially food items, without any disruptions in supplies.

Jordan’s Minister of Agriculture, Engineer Khaled Al-Hanifat stressed the abundance of local produce of vegetables, fruits, poultry, and meat, with reserves exceeding the actual needs of the local market and at appropriate prices.

Representatives of the private sector said there has been a slight impact on the imports of commodities due to the developments in the Red Sea but stressed the availability of reserves to cover Jordan’s needs.