Finland to participate in Red Sea operations

Finland will deploy soldiers to participate in two operations in the Red Sea, the government announced on Friday.

Finland will take part in the EUNAVFOR ASPIDES operation led by the European Union (EU) with a maximum of five soldiers, and in Operation Prosperity Guardian led by the United States with a maximum of two soldiers. The soldiers will carry out staff duties, the government said in a press release.

Several European countries have been involved in both operations. EU and the United States said these operations aim to protect the passage of ships in the Red Sea region.