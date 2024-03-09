 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Finland to participate in Red Sea operations

By Famagusta Gazette on March 9, 2024 12:53 pm

Finland will deploy soldiers to participate in two operations in the Red Sea, the government announced on Friday.

Finland will take part in the EUNAVFOR ASPIDES operation led by the European Union (EU) with a maximum of five soldiers, and in Operation Prosperity Guardian led by the United States with a maximum of two soldiers. The soldiers will carry out staff duties, the government said in a press release.

Several European countries have been involved in both operations. EU and the United States said these operations aim to protect the passage of ships in the Red Sea region.

Greek frigate sails to join EU’s Red Sea naval operation

BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON FEBRUARY 28, 2024 6:55 AM

A frigate of the Hellenic Navy was sailing as part of a European Union (EU) maritime security operation to protect…

Concerns over the spread of military tensions in the southern Red Sea region

BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON FEBRUARY 28, 2024 6:25 AM

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed the need for regional efforts to address the Red Sea tensions during a…

Continue reading

Published in Finland, Mediterranean and World

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from FinlandMore posts in Finland »
More from MediterraneanMore posts in Mediterranean »
More from WorldMore posts in World »
Famagusta Gazette