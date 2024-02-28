Concerns over the spread of military tensions in the southern Red Sea region

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed the need for regional efforts to address the Red Sea tensions during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Switzerland, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Shoukry expressed concerns over the spread of military tensions in the southern Red Sea region, which poses an unprecedented threat to one of the most important international navigation routes.

Noting such a threat has harmed the interests of many countries, including Egypt, the Egyptian top diplomat affirmed the need for regional cooperation to support stability and peace and contain tensions in this area.

Egypt’s Suez Canal, which used to handle 12 percent of global trade, has suffered a drop of 40-50 percent in revenues since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip and the recent tensions in the Red Sea, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said last week.

The Suez Canal is vital for the Egyptian economy as it is a main source of foreign currency for the country, which is currently suffering from a hard currency shortage.

The two sides also discussed the situation of Gaza, reiterating their rejection of plans to displace the Palestinian people outside their land and ruin the Palestinian cause.

They agreed to intensify their joint efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and perpetuate the humanitarian aid delivery to the Palestinian people in line with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. ■