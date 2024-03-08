62,000 individuals have gang connections in Sweden: Police

Criminal networks in Sweden have 14,000 active members, with a further 48,000 individuals having gang connections, according to a recent report released by the Swedish Police.

Ninety-five percent of active gang members are men, while 88 percent are Swedish citizens. The new total of 62,000 people linked to gangs is more than double the previous estimate of 30,000.

Last year, 363 shootings in Sweden — most thought to be gang-related — resulted in 53 deaths, according to statistics released by the Swedish Police.