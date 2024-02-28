Norwegian King hospitalized in Malaysia: Royal House

Norwegian King Harald V has been hospitalized in Malaysia due to an infection, the Royal House of Norway said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The King has fallen ill during his holiday in Malaysia and is hospitalized there with an infection. The King receives good follow-up from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel,” the statement said.

The 87-year-old Harald V is on a private trip to Malaysia. His next planned work assignment is on March 8, when he will meet the Cabinet at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

Born on Feb. 21, 1937, Harald V acceded to the throne of Norway in 1991