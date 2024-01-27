Egypt’s Al-Arish airport receives 520 planes for Gaza amid conflict: source

The Al-Arish Airport in Egypt’s North Sinai province received a total of 520 planes carrying humanitarian aid and delegations for the Gaza Strip since Oct. 12, 2023, an official security source in North Sinai told Xinhua on Friday.

Since Oct. 12, 2023, the Al-Arish Airport has received a total of 520 planes of aid, including 14,000 tons of diversified aid and relief supplies for Gaza provided by 50 countries, regional and international organizations, the source said on conditions of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Al-Arish Airport has received 95 planes carrying international and Arab officials and solidarity delegations so far, the source noted.

Early Friday, eight planes from different countries landed at the Arish Airport, including one from Qatar carrying 29.5 tons of food commodities, two from Jordan loaded with 23 tons of food and medical supplies, five from the United Arab Emirates with 110 tons of food and medicines and 32 barrels of fuel, added the source.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the group’s unprecedented attack on southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 Israelis, according to the Israeli authorities.

Israel’s siege and bombardment of Gaza have so far killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to the latest data by the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza had served as the only gateway for relief supplies into Gaza before Israel reopened its Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza last December to fast-track the delivery of aid supplies to the enclave. ■