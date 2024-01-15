Turkish drones knock out electricity in north Syria

Several electricity substations in the rural areas of the northeastern Syrian province of al-Hasakah were knocked offline Sunday evening following drone attacks by Turkish forces.

The director-general of the electricity company in al-Hasakah, Saleh Idris, revealed in a statement carried by the state news agency SANA that key power conversion stations, namely Amuda (66 kV), Qamishli (66 kV), and Qahhataniyah, were deliberately disabled by Turkish drones.

It marked another instance of Türkiye targeting and disrupting critical infrastructure in northeastern Syria.

SANA reported on Sunday that over the past few weeks, Turkish drones attacked multiple power stations in the city of Al-Malikiyah in al-Hasakah and launched strikes on oil facilities in surrounding areas in Rmeilan and Qahhataniyah.

Türkiye typically focuses its military operations on areas under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which it considers a terrorist group.