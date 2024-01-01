Tsunami alert issued for several regions in Russia’s Far East

Several regions in Russia’s Far East were on tsunami alert on Monday after a series of powerful earthquakes rocked the central part of Japan, generating waves as high as five meters in some areas.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said a tsunami alert was issued for the Sakhalin region, but no evacuation was necessary. The expected wave height was less than 50 cm, and the wave was expected to reach the coast of the Nevelsky district at 20:44 local time (0944 GMT).

The ministry advised residents of the region to stay calm, as such a wave height did not threaten their lives or activities.

In Vladivostok and Nakhodka, two cities in the Russian Far East, authorities also issued a tsunami alert and asked fishermen and others who planned to go to sea to return to shore immediately.

The EMERCOM said a tsunami alert was also announced for the Khabarovsk Territory.

A series of strong earthquakes, with major ones of up to a preliminary 7.6 magnitude, have been hitting a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan since Monday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Local authorities and firefighting departments reported that multiple houses collapsed in Noto region and Hakui city in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Approximately 32,500 households experienced power outages across Ishikawa Prefecture, said local authorities. ■