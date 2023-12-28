Plane crash kills Hellenic Air Force pilot

A Hellenic Air Force (HAF) pilot lost his life in a training aircraft crash in southern Greece on Wednesday, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

The 41-year-old was the only person on board the T-2E Buckeye, a twin-engine training jet. The incident occurred near the Kalamata airbase and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Reports said an explosion was heard shortly before the crash.

The T-2E Buckeye aircraft made in the United States is HAF’s only training jet aircraft and is used for the final stage of young pilots’ training, according to HAF’s website. ■