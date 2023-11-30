Turkish intelligence kills senior PKK member in N. Iraq

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) killed a senior member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday.

The “neutralized” PKK member, Mehmet Akin, code-named Harun Egid, was found hiding in the Hakhurk region, according to Anadolu.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” in their statements to imply the “terrorists” in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

He was alleged to be plotting attacks against Turkish forces bases in northern Iraq, Anadolu quoted anonymous Turkish security sources.

Akin allegedly received sabotage training from the group in northern Iraq’s Avasin region and took part in attacks against the Turkish forces in the “Operation Claw-Lock” zone.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to fight against the PKK in the northern Iraq region near the Turkish border.

The MIT has intensified cross-border operations in Iraq since last year and killed several other senior PKK members.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades. ■