COP28 climate summit, Guterres delivers stark warning

This year will be the hottest year in human history, the head of the United Nations has said, at the start of the COP28 climate summit.

“This year has seen communities around the world pounded by fires, floods, and searing temperatures,” UN secretary-general António Guterres said. “Record global heating should send shivers down the spines of world leaders. And it should trigger them to act.”

The head of COP28, Sultan al-Jaber, said: “At some point in each of our lives we all made a choice – a choice to help carry the burden of a great responsibility, to raise our hands and bear some portion of the weight on our shoulder. That choice is why we are all here in the UEA today.”

More than 70,000 delegates from around the globe will gather in Dubai in the next two weeks for COP28, the United Nations (UN) conference tasked with addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing planet Earth, namely climate change.

