Safadi condemns Israel’s raid into the West Bank city of Jenin

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi condemned Israel’s raid into the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, which killed seven Palestinians and injured nine others.

During a joint press conference in Amman held with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom, Safadi said, “We condemn this aggression and demand its immediate cessation.”

“We call on the international community to take a clear stance to stop all these operations that only lead to the killing of innocent Palestinians and further escalation,” he said, according to a statement by the ministry.

Safadi also called for a stop in Israel’s “aggression” on Gaza, saying the “war crimes” against the Palestinian people must end.

The Swedish minister voiced appreciation for Jordan’s role and its humanitarian and political efforts to mitigate the crisis in Gaza.

“Jordan is significantly affected by this crisis on a humanitarian level, and Sweden and the European Union are committed to working to bring about peace, ceasefire and reaching negotiations for a two-state solution, in addition to supporting the Palestinian Authority,” he said.

The two sides also called for full and immediate entry of humanitarian aid into all of Gaza.

In response to a question about the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s request to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli officials and Hamas officials, Safadi said that international law is established to be applied and must be implemented without selectivity.