Israel announces daily “pauses” of offensive in Gaza

The Israeli military announced on Sunday daily “tactical pauses” in its offensive in the southern Gaza Strip to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The military said in a statement that the pause will begin from 8:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) to 7:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) every day until further notice.

The pause takes place in the Rafah area, from the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza to Salah al-Din Road and the European Hospital in Khan Younis City, according to the statement.

The army said the decision followed discussions with the United Nations and international aid organizations.

More than eight months of Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip have caused a humanitarian crisis and resulted in “catastrophic” hunger throughout the enclave, said the United Nations.

According to the Hamas-run media office in Gaza, about 98 percent of the children in Gaza don’t have access to clean drinking water and can only rely on less than three liters of water per day. About 82,000 children show signs of malnutrition, with 35 percent of them experiencing “severe” symptoms. About 3,500 children are at risk of death due to malnutrition and lack of necessary medical care. ■