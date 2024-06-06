Cyprus national Guard takes part in multinational exercise

The Cyprus National Guard has recently returned from a Multinational Exercise “EAGER LION 2024” which took place in Jordan, with the participation of personnel and media from thirty-three countries.

The purpose of the exercise was to train personnel in a multi-threat environment, to enhance interoperability, but also the overall ability to execute medium- and large-scale multinational cross-industry operations.

The exercise took place from May 22 to 24.

Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s (USCENTCOM) strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region.