Cyprus News Briefing: Morning Update 21 March

Famagusta Gazette: An international meeting aimed at coordinating and defining the next steps for the implementation of the initiative for the transfer of humanitarian aid through Cyprus to Gaza, is being held today in Larnaca.

Officials from 35 countries and representatives of international organizations will participate in the meeting.

Elsewhere, a total of 7,500 new voters have been registered for the forthcoming elections in June in Cyprus. Figures show a total of 569,086 people are currently registered to vote in Cyprus. There are 11,559 EU citizens registered to vote in local elections, and 9,190 registered to vote in European parliament elections.

In other news, Cyprus has fallen four places to 50th in this year’s annual World Happiness Report.

The report includes data from 143 countries across the globe, with Cyprus having plunged in the rankings for a second successive year.

Finland ranked as the world’s happiest country.

In sport, the Cyprus national football team competes at 19:00 with Latvia. The friendly match will be held at AEK Arena and will be broadcast live by CyBC 2.

And finally, a giant water insect known as the toe-biter has been spotted in Cyprus. The public is warned to be vigilant when bathing.

Weather: Generally fine with long sunny periods, top temp: 20oC.