Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights to Israel

Azerbaijan’s national flag carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines, resumed on Tuesday its flights to Israel, which were suspended following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October last year.

The flights from Azerbaijan to Israel resumed with a flight originating from Heydar Aliyev Airport near Baku and landing at Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

The airline said in a statement that initially, it offers three flights per week on the Baku-Tel Aviv route, with the frequency increasing to nine flights per week starting in April.

Some other airlines also announced the imminent resumption of flights to Israel, including the British low-cost carrier EasyJet on March 25, British Airways, Dutch airline KLM, and Spanish airline Iberia, all scheduled for April 1. ■