Israel develops innovative drone solution for severe forest fires

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a state-run aerospace and defense company, announced this week that it has developed an innovative drone solution for severe forest fires.

According to an IAI statement, the new method involves the operation of two autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) synchronized with each other.

The first drone serves as a detection aircraft equipped with an advanced electro-optic payload, scanning the environment to locate wildfires from a distance.

The collected information will be automatically processed and transmitted to the second UAV, which will spray flame retardants on the fire site without human intervention.

The IAI emphasized the importance of fighting wildfires as a critical international task due to the considerable damage they have caused worldwide, which includes loss of income from tourism, damage to agriculture, and ecological harm, such as species extinction.

