Putin encourages Russian citizens to participate in upcoming presidential vote

Russian President Vladimir Putin has encouraged Russian citizens to participate in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for March 15-17, TASS news agency reported Thursday.

“It is necessary to confirm our unity and determination to move forward together. Each of your votes is valuable and significant. Therefore, I urge you to exercise your right to vote in the next three days,” Putin said in a recorded video message.

He said polling stations will be open in every city, town and village, reminding Russians that they are one family.

“Dear friends! All of us, the multinational people of Russia, are one big family,” he said.

“We will do everything exactly the way we want. Therefore, I ask you to come to the elections and express your civic and patriotic position, vote for your chosen candidate, for the successful future of our beloved Russia,” Putin said.

Four candidates will vie for the top position: Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party, Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party, Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party, and Vladimir Putin, the incumbent and an independent candidate.

