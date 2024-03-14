Cyprus News Briefing: Morning Update 14 March

Famagusta Gazette: The envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations on the Cyprus issue continues her contacts in Cyprus. Maria Angela Holguin will have a meeting at noon with the president of DISY, Annita Dimitriou, at the party’s offices later on Thursday.

In other news, Famagusta District Court in Paralimni issued an eight-day detention order for two people, aged 33 and 27, to facilitate investigations related to an investigated case of assisting illegal immigrants. This is the case with the 458 irregular migrants, who were on board six boats and were spotted on Monday off Cape Greco.

Elsewhere, the next steps in relation to the operation of the humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to Gaza have been examined in teleconference of foreign ministers, with the participation of the Republic of Cyprus, the USA, the EU, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Technocrats from these states are also expected in Cyprus, with the main goal of continuing to offer humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos has called for intensified joint efforts to resolve the rampant illegal immigration of Syrians from the Lebanese coast to Europe via Cyprus. His plea comes just a day after nearly 500 migrants arrived in Cyprus on six small boats, all launched from Lebanon.

“The Syrian refugees’ issue has become a source of concern for both Lebanon and Cyprus, and it must be solved effectively by addressing the roots of the problem and cooperating more because the situation is getting worse daily,” Kombos said during his meeting in Beirut with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, according to the National News Agency.

In other news, The European Commission has referred Cyprus to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failure to comply with the Habitats Directive (Directive 92/43/EEC).