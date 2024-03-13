New Cyprus – Gaza aid route ‘falls short’ of needs of desperate Palestinians

The government in Gaza says new aid corridor from Cyprus falls short of meeting the substantial needs of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents.

The opening of a maritime aid corridor is a joint project of the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the Republic of Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, and the United States.

“According to what was announced, the ship’s cargo does not exceed that of one or two trucks, and it will take days to arrive,” Salama Marouf, spokesman for the government press office, said.

He said some logistical issues about the operation were unanswered and raised concerns about Israeli checks. “It is still unknown where it will dock and how it will reach the shores of Gaza,” Marouf said, according to Press TV. “Moreover, it will be subject to inspection by the occupying army.”

Marouf noted that a maritime aid corridor was far less efficient than overland routes, and called for international pressure on Israel to let aid trucks through its border crossings.

Meanwhile, the next steps in relation to the operation of the humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to Gaza will be examined in teleconference of foreign ministers, with the participation of the Republic of Cyprus, the USA, the EU, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Technocrats from these states are also expected in Cyprus Wednesday, with the main goal of continuing to offer humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.