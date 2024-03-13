Israeli troops shoot and kill a 12-year-old Palestinian boy – reports

Israeli troops shot and killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem on Tuesday after he shot a firecracker at them, according to Israeli sources.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service confirmed in a statement that the teenager from the Shuafat refugee camp was fatally injured and died shortly later in a hospital in Jerusalem.

The boy, identified as Rami Hamdan, was killed by live bullets, according to a release by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Israeli police said in a statement that a Border Police officer shot Hamdan during clashes between Palestinians and police forces after the boy “fired firecrackers at the forces.”

Israel’s Department of Police Investigations launched a probe into the case, according to the police. ■