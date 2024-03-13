Israeli, Palestinian officials discuss Gaza’s “post-war” management: report

Israel’s top security advisor and the Palestinian intelligence chief have met to discuss the Palestinian Authority’s potential role in Gaza’s “post-war” management, Israeli state media reported on Tuesday.

According to Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the meeting between the Head of the National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi and Majed Faraj, head of the Palestinian Authority’s General Intelligence Service.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office did not immediately comment on the report.

U.S. officials have suggested that the Palestinian Authority (PA) might take charge of rebuilding the Gaza Strip and governing the coastal enclave, which has been devastated by five-month massive Israeli attacks. However, Netanyahu has expressed opposition to either the PA or Hamas governing the Strip after the conflict, insisting that Israel will retain security control over Gaza. ■