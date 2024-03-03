 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cyprus confirms U.S., other countries interested in sea aid corridor to Gaza

By Famagusta Gazette on March 3, 2024 6:12 am

Cyprus confirmed on Saturday that the United States and other unnamed countries are exploring the possibility of establishing a sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza for the transfer of international aid to the war-ravaged population.

“It is known that the Republic of Cyprus is in contact with the U.S. and other countries in relation to the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza through Cyprus,” government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that the usefulness of such a plan is well known, adding that “the facts on the ground are constantly being evaluated.”

Letymbiotis was replying to reports that the U.S. administration was considering the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea through Cyprus.

CyBC broadcaster quoted government sources as saying that the issues under discussion are where the aid will be delivered and who will be in charge of its distribution.

Cairo to host Gaza truce talks on Sunday: media

BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON MARCH 2, 2024 9:16 PM

Cairo would host talks to reach a truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Egypt’s Al-Qahera…

Possibility of sending humanitarian aid to Gaza through Cyprus

BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON MARCH 2, 2024 10:53 AM

A government source in Cyprus has confirmed to the state broadcaster CyBC that there is interest from the United States…

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 29,692: ministry

BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON FEBRUARY 26, 2024 6:09 AM

The Israeli army killed 86 Palestinians and wounded 131 others in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, raising…

Published in Cyprus, Gaza and Israel

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from CyprusMore posts in Cyprus »
More from GazaMore posts in Gaza »
More from IsraelMore posts in Israel »
Famagusta Gazette