Goethe-Institut in Cyprus is back and fully operational again

After extensive construction works that started in September 2023 for the earthquake safety of its building, the Goethe-Institut in Cyprus is back and fully operational again.

To celebrate the completion of these important works that ensure the safety of its students, visitors, staff and teachers as well as the accessibility of its event hall for wheelchair users, the Goethe-Institut is organizing a series of events titled “Wir sind wieder da!” taking place from February to April.

The events and activities are of a participatory character, and by taking part visitors will have the opportunity to win prizes.

The series starts on Thursday 29 February with the screening of the film “All About Me”. This heartwarming and touching film about the childhood of German comedian, author, TV presenter, director, and singer Hape Kerkeling set in the early 1970s is based on his memoirs and is directed by award winning Caroline Link. It is also the “February film” of the new Goethe on Demand curated film programme titled “Stadt, Land, Fluss” (City, Country, River) that is available for free online and will take us through 2024.

The second event of the series has a strong music element, “Love, Deutschmarks and Death” on shows on Saturday 2 March. Cem Kaya shows Turkish-German recent history through music, in his gripping and vivid documentary film essay. A fascinating and upbeat documentation of music culture of migrants of Turkish origin over the last 60 years in Germany.

On Monday 11 March the event series continues with an evening dedicated to the Ledra Palace Hotel, the most famous neighbour of the Goethe-Institut Cyprus. Antigone Heraclidou and Mete Hatay, who have researched and written about this landmark hotel.

On this evening they will take the audience on a journey through time, as they share their knowledge and memories related to this hotel, which is an important reference point for Nicosia, not only geographically but also historically. Among the guests for the evening is the awarded author Constantia Soteriou, with whom guests will be making some of the drinks that appear with their recipes in her latest book titled Brandy Sour, which is about the Ledra Palace Hotel.

Wir sind wieder da!” series concludes with a different event on Monday 15 April: when artist and curator Androula Kafa as well as academic philosopher Dr Christos Hadjioannou, with whom the Goethe-Institut Cyprus is producing a podcast on the occasion of 300 years since the birth of German philosopher Immanuel Kant. What do you know about Kant? What does Kant have to do with cats, online dating, or artificial intelligence? Join us for a relaxed discussion, learn more about our podcast that is coming soon, maybe even take part in a fun quiz, and browse some recent publications, such as a graphic novel about Kant and philosophy.

DATES: 29.02.2024 (Film screening “All About Me”), 02.03.2024 (Film screening “Love, Deutschmarks and Death”), 11.03.2024 (Ledra Palace and Brandy Sours), 27.03.2024 (Game night „Mensch Ärgere Dich Nicht“), 15.04.2024 (“Kant Talk: Talking with philosophers in Cyprus”)

TIME: All events start at 7p.m.