Turkish president says U.S., its allies’ attacks on Yemen “disproportionate”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday accused the United States and Britain of using disproportionate force in the region after the two countries and its allies launched air attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen.

“First of all, they are not proportional. All of these constitute disproportionate use of force,” he told reporters in Istanbul, commenting on the strikes.

“They are eager to turn the Red Sea into a bloodbath,” Erdogan said.

He added that “we learn from different channels that the Houthis are responding successfully against the United States or Britain.”

The allied airstrikes came hours after the Houthi fighters launched a ballistic missile at a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, according to a post by the U.S. Central Command on social media platform X on Thursday.

Yemen’s Houthi group said five of its fighters were killed and six others injured in the airstrikes, vowing retaliation. ■