Jordan’s imports of electric vehicles (EV) surge by 146 percent

Jordan’s imports of electric vehicles (EV) surged by 146 percent to 38,277 units in 2023, the state-run Petra news agency reported Thursday.

A total of 74,000 vehicles were imported last year in the Zarqa Free Zone, a 37-percent increase from 2022, Mohammad Al-Bustanji, chairman of the Jordanian Free Zones Investors Commission, was quoted as saying.

The Zarqa Free Zone handles all vehicles imported to Jordan by importers, except for a small fraction of personal imports.

The import of hybrid vehicles increased by 17 percent to reach 15,940 last year, Al-Bustanji said.

The import of gasoline-powered vehicles declined by 28 percent to 11,263 units, and diesel-powered types downed by 14 percent to 8,104 units.

Al-Bustanji said the figures were a direct result of the stability of relevant laws and regulations, as well as tax and investment incentives. ■