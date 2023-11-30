Cyprus president: Cypriot economy demonstrates flexibility and resilience

President Nikos Christodoulides has lauded the success of the Cypriot economy during a dinner marking Thanksgiving.

He said the Cypriot economy had demonstrated flexibility and resilience in the face of disruptions and serious challenging external conditions. ‘We are recording a 2.2% economic growth in the third quarter, well above the EU average,’ he told an audience at the Thanksgiving Gala Dinner organised by the American Chamber of Cyprus (AmCHAM), held at the Hilton in Nicosia.

‘According to the European Commission Autumn Forecast, Cyprus is projected to be among the top five eurozone countries in terms of GDP growth in the 2023-2025 period,’ he said. ‘The good performance of our economy and its prospects is also evident by the recent upgrade and the reinstatement of the credit profile of our country by Moody’s after 12 years’.