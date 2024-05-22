Cyprus government finally abandons fax machines

Years after much of the world abandoned fax, Cyprus is finally set to follow.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance announced that, in the context of modernizing the way it works and communicates, the use of fax machines will soon end, and they will be replaced by other forms of communication, such as e-mail.

As stated in the announcement, by mid-June all telephone lines used for fax machines will be removed.

Initially a niche product, fax machines became ubiquitous in offices in the 1980s and 1990s. They have largely been rendered obsolete as a whole by Internet-based technologies such as email and the World Wide Web.