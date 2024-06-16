After blistering heatwave, cooler weather arrives in Cyprus

The weather in Cyprus will feel slightly cooler today, Sunday.

Temperatures will rise to 39 degrees inland, around 31 on the south and west coasts, 35 on the north coast, 33 on the east coast and 28 degrees in the higher mountains, the Met Office says.

A thin layer of dust is expected in the skies, which can cause breathing problems for the vulnerable.

On Monday, it will be mostly clear, while increased clouds in the mountains are likely to give isolated rain in the afternoon.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will drop slightly on Monday and gradually rise until Wednesday.