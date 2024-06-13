Cyprus braces for red warning, Nicosia could hit 45C

Extremely high temperatures are expected in Cyprus tomorrow, Friday, with the possibility of even a red warning being issued.

Speaking to CyBC, the meteorology officer, Tasos Koulentis, said that with the current data, the temperature inland could reach 45 degrees Celsius.

He also mentioned that depending on the temperatures, warnings may be issued for the coasts and mountains.

Especially regarding the coasts, he explained that in order to issue a “yellow warning”, the temperature in the west should rise to at least 37 degrees Celsius and in the southeast and north, 39 degrees.

Koulentis said that weather conditions will be better this weekend, since there will be a strong westerly air current, with the result that the temperature will peak at about 38 degrees Celsius.