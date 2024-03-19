Fighter jets of the U.S. and British forces strike Houthi targets

Fighter jets of the U.S. and British naval forces stationing in the Red Sea waged ten airstrikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen’s Hodeidah port city on Monday, residents and the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

According to the Houthi television, six strikes hit the area of al-Jabbanah in the western part of the city, while the four others hit the al-Fazah coast of the At-Tuhayat district, to the south of the city. No casualties were specified.

Residents across the coastal city said on social media platforms that, the strikes were very powerful in Houthi-controlled sites.

There were no comments from the U.S.-British coalition yet.

Since November last year, the Houthis have initiated attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, citing retaliation for Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip as their motive.

In response, the United States and Britain have conducted air and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen since mid-January. However, instead of deterring the Houthi group or weakening its capabilities, these strikes appear to have led to further escalation of attacks by the Houthi forces.

The Houthi attacks have already disrupted international shipping in one of the world’s busiest waterways, forcing many companies to re-route around Africa, resulting in extended transit times and elevated costs.

