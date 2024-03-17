First Gaza aid ship returns to Cyprus, second ready to sail

“The first ship has started to return and we are ready to send the second ship with humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides has said.

Speaking near Limassol, he said he had received many calls ‘from many countries’ to further strengthen the aid.

‘Our aim is to provide as much humanitarian aid as possible. In this context, we are working with several countries, apart from those that supported the Declaration and apart from the fact that some of them will visit Cyprus to see for themselves this humanitarian aid mission,’ he said.

He added a decision has been made to set up a special fund from countries that want to contribute financially to the purchase of humanitarian aid.