Cyprus: Former president Vassiliou admitted to hospital, under observation

Former Cypriot George Vassiliou has been admitted to hospital due to health concerns, reports local media in Cyprus.

Vassiliou, who served as president between 1988-1993, was admitted to Nicosia General on Thursday evening after feeling unwell.

The 92-year-old is currently under observation.

He was elected president as an independent candidate with support from AKEL in 1988, succeeding Spyros Kyprianou, who had served two presidential terms.