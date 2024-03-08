Dubai International welcomed 87 million guests in 2023

Dubai International (DXB) airport enjoyed a record-breaking passenger traffic figure for 2023 while planning to cater more to Chinese visitors passing through, Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths told Xinhua.

As “the world’s busiest airport for international passengers,” Dubai International welcomed 87 million guests in 2023, with a year-on-year increase of 31.7 percent, the operator said.

“This was an amazing performance, signaling that we have fully recovered and led the world in the recovery of the aviation sector,” Griffiths said, adding the passenger traffic figure was nearly one percent higher than the 86.4 million visits recorded in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Griffiths noted that in ACI World’s globally recognized Airport Service Quality program, the airport scored 4.44, the highest result achieved by the airport to date.

“This is a tremendous achievement. We’ve proved that we can be one of both the busiest international airports and also the best in the world,” he said.

Initial forecasts indicate that in 2024, the airport is anticipated to receive 88.8 million guests.

Dubai International is currently connected to 262 destinations across 104 countries through 102 international carriers, according to Griffiths.

In terms of top country destinations, India claimed the top spot among destination countries with traffic totaling 11.9 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia with 6.7 million guests and the United Kingdom with 5.9 million guests.

In 2023, the airport also handled cargo totaling 1,805,898 tons.

Dubai International was established as a commercial entity in April 2007, following an organizational restructuring of the erstwhile Dubai Department of Civil Aviation.

Griffiths has been the chief executive officer of Dubai Airports since 2007, with responsibility for the operation and development of Dubai International Airport as well as Dubai World Central Airport. ■