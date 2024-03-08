Dire drought situation in Zambia, impacts wildlife

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) issued a warning, highlighting the dire drought situation in Zambia and its potential negative impact on wildlife, while also exacerbating human-animal conflicts.

In recent comments, Nalucha Nganga-Ziba, the WWF-Zambia country director, expressed concerns about the imminent emergence of human-animal conflicts. “The impact of the drought is that it will affect the ecological functionality of any system. This spans from people, livestock, crops, forests and wildlife animals. As we know water is needed for both wildlife and humans for survival”.

Calling for intervention measures to support both humans and wildlife, Nganga-Ziba highlighted the government’s declaration of the drought as a disaster and emergency. She recalled the 2015/16 drought, during which wild animals roamed far and wide in search of water and pasture.

The WWF official said that the organization has committed to the use of digital innovation to conserve wildlife in Zambia. Digital tools are crucial in monitoring wildlife and protecting them from poachers, she said, adding that collaboration with organizations like Game Rangers International has enabled the monitoring of wildlife patterns, aiding in understanding and protecting wildlife.

She noted that poaching and international trade were among the major challenges affecting wildlife in the world and that Zambia has not been spared because there was an increased demand for rhino horns and live pangolins on the international market. According to her, an average of three people were being arrested in Zambia per month in possession of live pangolins.

Climate change has exacerbated encroachment in national parks and game management areas, as people are forced to invade protected areas with remaining forests, Nganga-Ziba said. Despite these challenges, she commended the Zambian government for its political will in combating poaching in the country’s 20 national parks and 36 game management areas.