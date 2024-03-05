Cyprus thanks Slovakia for long term support

President Nikos Christodoulides expressed gratitude to Slovakia for its “long-term” help on the Cyprus issue.

He was speaking at the presidential palace during a meeting with Peter Pellegrini, the speaker of the Slovakian parliament.

In addition to thanking Slovakia for its “contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp), as well as for its long-term support for bi-communal dialogue,” he characterized the meeting as “constructive.”

Since 1994, the Slovakian embassy in Cyprus has arranged for political parties from both Greek and Turkish Cyprus to gather at the Ledra Palace hotel in the Nicosia buffer zone with the goal of fostering communication between the two sides.