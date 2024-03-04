U.S. dollar, gold prices surge to historic highs in Türkiye

The value of U.S. dollar and gold surged to historic highs in Türkiye as local residents continue to contend with persistent inflation.

In his most recent article published on Friday, Islam Memis, a specialist in gold and money markets, predicted that the upward trajectory of the dollar and gold in Türkiye will continue through March.

The expert anticipates that “one gram of gold will reach new records as the dollar stabilizes above the 32 lira mark.”

Turkish citizens have long been grappling with high inflation rates, which reached 64.86 percent in January.